U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Ebberts, left, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants technician, and Senior Airman Jayvee, Kurz, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, hot pit refuel a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3, Aug. 7, 2024. Hot pit refueling involves quickly supplying aircraft with fuel while engines are running to expedite the turn around time needed to launch the aircraft back out. Through employment of the KC-135 aircraft, the 91st ARS extends U.S. global power and global reach by planning and executing aerial refueling missions for U.S. and allied combat and support aircraft. During Bamboo Eagle, Air Mobility Command assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 17:34 Photo ID: 8580007 VIRIN: 240807-F-BQ566-1003 Resolution: 5761x3241 Size: 5.7 MB Location: VICTORVILLE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 91st ARS conduct hot pit refueling during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.