91st ARS refuels fighter aircraft during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

Two F-15 Strike Eagles assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron over the Southeast Pacific Ocean during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3, Aug. 7, 2024. Through employment of the KC-135 aircraft, the 91st ARS extends U.S. global power and global reach by planning and executing aerial refueling missions for U.S. and allied combat and support aircraft. During Bamboo Eagle, Air Mobility Command assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Bamboo Eagle 24-3 is an example of how the Air Force implements large scale exercises and mission-focused training encompassing multiple operational plans to demonstrate and rehearse for complex, large-scale military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

