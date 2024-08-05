An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron over the Southeast Pacific Ocean during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3, Aug. 7, 2024. Through employment of the KC-135 aircraft, the 91st ARS extends U.S. global power and global reach by planning and executing aerial refueling missions for U.S. and allied combat and support aircraft. During Bamboo Eagle, Air Mobility Command assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Bamboo Eagle provides participating units opportunities to reoptimizing for Great Power competition and to focus on mission readiness by to deliver cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities with the speed and agility required to meet pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 17:28 Photo ID: 8579995 VIRIN: 240807-F-BQ566-1052 Resolution: 3557x4446 Size: 4.94 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 91st ARS refuels fighter aircraft during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.