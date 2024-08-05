F/A-18F Super Hornet OBOGS testing

240807-N-EO226-1146 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 07, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Evelyn Uzarraga, a native of Kennewick, Washington, conducts periodic maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christa Watson)

