    F/A-18E Super Hornet maintenance aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 3 of 4]

    F/A-18E Super Hornet maintenance aboard USS Carl Vinson

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Christa Watson 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240807-N-EO226-1157 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 07, 2024) Sailors conduct maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christa Watson)

