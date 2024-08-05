Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval War College Hosts Symposium on Innovation and Future of Warfare [Image 7 of 8]

    Naval War College Hosts Symposium on Innovation and Future of Warfare

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Kristopher Burris 

    U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, R.I. – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks during the U.S. Naval War College’s (NWC) 8th Future Warfighting Symposium (FWS), August 8 on board Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. The two-day symposium began the NWC academic year with a theme of “Innovation and the Future of Joint Warfare,” featuring guest speakers and panels discussing conflict and competition in cyberspace, deterrence in the 21st century, artificial intelligence and data analysis, and competition in the space domain. NWC welcomed a broad collection of subject-matter experts addressing a multitude of topics identified by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as special areas of emphasis for professional military education. Keynote speakers included author Max Brooks and Secretary of the Navy Del Toro. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 14:40
    Photo ID: 8579461
    VIRIN: 240808-N-YG388-1059
    Resolution: 1512x1080
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval War College Hosts Symposium on Innovation and Future of Warfare [Image 8 of 8], by Kristopher Burris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval War College Hosts Symposium on Innovation and Future of Warfare
    Naval War College Hosts Symposium on Innovation and Future of Warfare
    Naval War College Hosts Symposium on Innovation and Future of Warfare
    Naval War College Hosts Symposium on Innovation and Future of Warfare
    Naval War College Hosts Symposium on Innovation and Future of Warfare
    Naval War College Hosts Symposium on Innovation and Future of Warfare
    Naval War College Hosts Symposium on Innovation and Future of Warfare
    Naval War College Hosts Symposium on Innovation and Future of Warfare

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval War College Hosts Symposium on Innovation and Future of Warfare

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval War College
    innovation
    Max Brooks
    class of 2025
    Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download