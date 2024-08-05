Naval War College Hosts Symposium on Innovation and Future of Warfare

NEWPORT, R.I. – The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) holds a panel discussing “Conflict & Competition in Cyberspace” during the 8th Future Warfighting Symposium (FWS), August 7 on board Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. The two-day symposium began the NWC academic year with a theme of “Innovation and the Future of Joint Warfare,” featuring guest speakers and panels discussing conflict and competition in cyberspace, deterrence in the 21st century, artificial intelligence and data analysis, and competition in the space domain. NWC welcomed a broad collection of subject-matter experts addressing a multitude of topics identified by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as special areas of emphasis for professional military education. Keynote speakers included author Max Brooks and the 78th Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)

