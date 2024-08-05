Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits Old Fort Niagara [Image 4 of 8]

    USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits Old Fort Niagara

    YOUNGSTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commander of the U.S. Army U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, visits Old Fort Niagara during a tour of the district’s area of responsibility and meeting with project partners in Youngstown, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2024. The Buffalo District is planning critical defenses against erosion for Old Fort Niagara, part of a project to stabilize a portion of the Lake Ontario shoreline under USACE’s Continuing Authorities Program Section 14 for emergency streambank and shoreline erosion. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 12:56
    Photo ID: 8578972
    VIRIN: 240805-A-HB296-1111
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits Old Fort Niagara [Image 8 of 8], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits Old Fort Niagara
    USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits Old Fort Niagara
    USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits Old Fort Niagara
    USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits Old Fort Niagara
    USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits Old Fort Niagara
    USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits Old Fort Niagara
    USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits Old Fort Niagara
    USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits Old Fort Niagara

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Shoreline Protection
    Buffalo District
    Old Fort Niagara
    CAP14

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download