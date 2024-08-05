USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits Old Fort Niagara

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commander of the U.S. Army U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, visits Old Fort Niagara during a tour of the district’s area of responsibility and meeting with project partners in Youngstown, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2024. The Buffalo District is planning critical defenses against erosion for Old Fort Niagara, part of a project to stabilize a portion of the Lake Ontario shoreline under USACE’s Continuing Authorities Program Section 14 for emergency streambank and shoreline erosion. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

