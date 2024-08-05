SFL’s Director, COL Jarrett Thomas, and Senior Enlisted Advisor, MSG Lorena Wilson, visited the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in January 2024 to meet with SGM Eric McCray Sr. and SGM (Ret.) Jeffrey Cereghino, the current and former Sergeant Major of the Army Senior Fellows for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. They discussed new Soldier For Life initiatives and how our organizations can collaborate to care for our veterans and their families, caregivers, and survivors.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 11:27
|Photo ID:
|8578542
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-A0025-1001
|Resolution:
|960x720
|Size:
|147.66 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs January 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.