    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs January 2024

    01.24.2024

    SFL’s Director, COL Jarrett Thomas, and Senior Enlisted Advisor, MSG Lorena Wilson, visited the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in January 2024 to meet with SGM Eric McCray Sr. and SGM (Ret.) Jeffrey Cereghino, the current and former Sergeant Major of the Army Senior Fellows for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. They discussed new Soldier For Life initiatives and how our organizations can collaborate to care for our veterans and their families, caregivers, and survivors.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
