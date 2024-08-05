Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New First Sergeant Assumes Duty at Medical Readiness Battalion Walter Reed [Image 7 of 10]

    New First Sergeant Assumes Duty at Medical Readiness Battalion Walter Reed

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Master Sergeant Micheal Thomas relieved Master Sergeant Michael Kelsey as Walter Reed Medical Readiness Battalions First Sergeant during a ceremony at Walter Reed Hospital Wednesday, August 7.

