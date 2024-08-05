Calling in reinforcements at Devens

1st Lt. Jonathan Munk calls for fellow members of 3rd Platoon to come out of the woods to clear a village seized by simulated enemy forces during a week-long exercise by Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472 at the Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 7.

