1st Lt. Jonathan Munk calls for fellow members of 3rd Platoon to come out of the woods to clear a village seized by simulated enemy forces during a week-long exercise by Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472 at the Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 7.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 08:19
|Photo ID:
|8578126
|VIRIN:
|240807-O-HX738-7339
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|12.01 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
This work, Calling in reinforcements at Devens [Image 6 of 6], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.