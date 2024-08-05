Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gone to the dogs [Image 1 of 6]

    Gone to the dogs

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Kira, a Labrador shepherd, boosts the morale of the simulated enemy forces which occupy a village and fight members of Marine Wing Support Squadron 472 at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 7.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 08:19
    Photo ID: 8578123
    VIRIN: 240807-O-HX738-6458
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gone to the dogs [Image 6 of 6], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    Marine Forces Reserve
    mwss 472
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    MOUT training

