Radio Check

Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, an intelligence analyst in the Maryland Army National Guard, assembles a Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System at the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition in Vermont, Aug. 5, 2024. NCO and Junior Enlisted Soldiers competing have won their state and regional competitions to make their way to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

