    Radio Check [Image 9 of 17]

    Radio Check

    VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, an intelligence analyst in the Maryland Army National Guard, assembles a Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System at the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition in Vermont, Aug. 5, 2024. NCO and Junior Enlisted Soldiers competing have won their state and regional competitions to make their way to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

