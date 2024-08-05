Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Traffic Controllers conduct Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Air Traffic Controllers conduct Operations

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Brian Takemoto and Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Justin Padron, both assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia (NSF), observe the flight line Aug. 8, 2024 at the air tower aboard Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

