Air Traffic Controllers conduct Operations

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Brian Takemoto, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia (NSF), observes the flight line Aug. 8, 2024 at the air tower aboard Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 03:53 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO