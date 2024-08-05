Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds perform in Brunswick [Image 5 of 8]

    Thunderbirds perform in Brunswick

    BRUNSWICK, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform in Brunswick, Maine, on August 28, 2024. The Thunderbirds are based out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, but spend their 9-month show season performing in different cities each week, showcasing the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 23:59
    Photo ID: 8577639
    VIRIN: 240804-F-IH091-1002
    Resolution: 6155x4233
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: BRUNSWICK, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    Thunderbirds
    Maine
    Brunswick

