The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform in Brunswick, Maine, on August 28, 2024. The Thunderbirds are based out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, but spend their 9-month show season performing in different cities each week, showcasing the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

