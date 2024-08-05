WESTERN PACIFIC (Aug. 7, 2024) Two Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) use a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, to train to safely search for heat during a flight deck fire training scenario on the flight deck of Stockdale, Aug. 7, 2024. Stockdale is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)

Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY This work, USS Stockdale conducts routine operations, by PO1 Storm Henry