Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 22:01 Photo ID: 8577554 VIRIN: 240807-A-WU705-2180 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 13.51 MB Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.