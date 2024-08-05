Sgt. Peter Fillion
Infantryman
C Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment
New York Army National Guard
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 22:01
|Photo ID:
|8577551
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-WU705-2142
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|7.45 MB
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.