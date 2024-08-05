Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Ammunition Onload [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Ammunition Onload

    JAPAN

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 6, 2024) – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Justin Johnson, from Augusta, Georgia, steadies a pully while lowering a missile into a vertical launching system during an ammunition onload aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), Aug. 6. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 20:59
    Photo ID: 8577454
    VIRIN: 240806-N-UA460-1461
    Resolution: 4787x3552
    Size: 592.69 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Ammunition Onload [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Ammunition Onload
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Ammunition Onload
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Ammunition Onload
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Ammunition Onload
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Ammunition Onload
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Ammunition Onload
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Ammunition Onload

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ammo
    Yokosuka
    DESRON 15
    Dewey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download