USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Ammunition Onload

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 6, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) and Navy Munitions Command East Asia Division load a missile into Dewey’s vertical launching system during an ammunition onload, Aug. 6. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

