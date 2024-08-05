USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Ammunition Onload

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 6, 2024) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Andrew Wu, from Dublin, California, moves ordnance during an ammunition onload aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), Aug. 6. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

