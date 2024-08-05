Northern Strike 24-2 MH-60S Close Air Support Training Mission

U.S. Navy naval airmen with the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Naval Air Force Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, guide a MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter returning from a close air support training mission during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug 5, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

