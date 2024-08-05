Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 24-2 MH-60S Close Air Support Training Mission [Image 11 of 14]

    Northern Strike 24-2 MH-60S Close Air Support Training Mission

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Navy MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Naval Air Force Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, returns to the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center after a close air support training mission during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Alpena, Michigan, Aug 5, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 18:33
    Photo ID: 8577333
    VIRIN: 240805-Z-QB509-1123
    Resolution: 3451x2304
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 24-2 MH-60S Close Air Support Training Mission [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HSC-26
    MH-60S Knighthawk
    National Guard
    Northern Strike
    NS242

