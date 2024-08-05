Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Look Over The Range

    VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Range 6-6 at the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition in Jericho Vermont, Aug. 6, 2024. NCO and Junior Enlisted Soldiers competing have won their state and regional competitions to make their way to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 18:01
    Location: VERMONT, US
    NBWC2024

