Range 6-6 at the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition in Jericho Vermont, Aug. 6, 2024. NCO and Junior Enlisted Soldiers competing have won their state and regional competitions to make their way to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 18:01 Photo ID: 8577273 VIRIN: 240804-Z-HT783-1245 Resolution: 20190x3882 Size: 44.47 MB Location: VERMONT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Look Over The Range, by SGT Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.