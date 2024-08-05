Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supervised fire [Image 6 of 6]

    Supervised fire

    VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, an intelligence analyst in the Maryland Army National Guard, shoots at the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition in Vermont, Aug. 6, 2024. NCO and Junior Enlisted Soldiers competing have won their state and regional competitions to make their way to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 18:01
    Photo ID: 8577270
    VIRIN: 240806-Z-HT783-1090
    Resolution: 6596x4397
    Size: 20.83 MB
    Location: VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supervised fire [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Brandon Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Back In My Day
    M4 to .22
    First Biathlon
    Flintlock
    Scope it out
    Supervised fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download