Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, an intelligence analyst in the Maryland Army National Guard, shoots at the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition in Vermont, Aug. 6, 2024. NCO and Junior Enlisted Soldiers competing have won their state and regional competitions to make their way to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 18:01 Photo ID: 8577270 VIRIN: 240806-Z-HT783-1090 Resolution: 6596x4397 Size: 20.83 MB Location: VERMONT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Supervised fire [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Brandon Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.