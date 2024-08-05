Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve medical unit helps Winn weather Debby, continue patient care

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Spc. Galen Bringas, 7459th Medical Operations Readiness Unit, draws blood from a patient at Winn Army Community Hospital’s lab Aug. 7 on Fort Stewart. The Army Reserve unit is currently training at the hospital and stepped up to fill staffing gaps created by Tropical Storm Debby.

