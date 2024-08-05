Army Reserve medical unit helps Winn weather Debby, continue patient care

Spc. Galen Bringas, 7459th Medical Operations Readiness Unit, draws blood from a patient at Winn Army Community Hospital’s lab Aug. 7 on Fort Stewart. The Army Reserve unit is currently training at the hospital and stepped up to fill staffing gaps created by Tropical Storm Debby.
