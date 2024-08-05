Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Band Sea Chanters Concert on the Avenue [Image 4 of 6]

    US Navy Band Sea Chanters Concert on the Avenue

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240806-N-SJ665-1004 WASHINGTON (August 6, 2024) The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters perform for the Concert on the Avenue. The Navy Band performs a summer series of concerts at the Navy Memorial every year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 15:33
    Photo ID: 8576857
    VIRIN: 240806-N-SJ665-1004
    Resolution: 5343x3567
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, US Navy Band Sea Chanters Concert on the Avenue [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    Navy
    Concert on the Avenue
    Navy Music
    Concert on the Avenue. Navy Music

