The JB-MDL NCO Academy conduct individual training (CIT) assessments. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 12:16
|Photo ID:
|8576135
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-IE493-2987
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|835.74 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst NCO Academy conduct CIT assessments. August 07, 2024. [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.