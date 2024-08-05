ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Luke Beveridge ties off access to a MK-53 Decoy Launching System before an exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Aug. 3, 2024. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 12:27 Photo ID: 8576126 VIRIN: 240803-N-HF194-1029 Resolution: 2628x3942 Size: 856.39 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MK-53 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.