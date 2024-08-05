Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MK-53 [Image 3 of 4]

    MK-53

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Young 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Luke Beveridge removes a Mark 214 Seduction Round from storage to load it into a MK-53 Decoy Launching System for an exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Aug. 3, 2024. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 12:27
    Photo ID: 8576120
    VIRIN: 240803-N-HF194-1018
    Resolution: 4530x3020
    Size: 907.61 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MK-53 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman
    COMPTUEX
    U.S. Navy
    CSG 4
    HST CSG

