Oak Hill Conducts DLQs

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 29, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Luisdavid Alcabados, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), observes an MV-22B Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), land on the ship’s flight deck during deck landing qualifications, June 29, 2024. Oak Hill is conducting operations in U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) support high-end warfighting exercises, while demonstrating speed and agility, operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

Date Taken: 06.29.2024
Photo by PO3 Justin Kemble