    Through and Through [Image 7 of 12]

    Through and Through

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon execute the “long line” sequence during a Sunset Parade at Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Lt. Gen. Melvin Carter, Deputy Commandant for Information, and the guest of honor was Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth, Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 10:49
    Photo ID: 8575796
    VIRIN: 240806-M-UM973-1312
    Resolution: 5990x3995
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Through and Through [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

