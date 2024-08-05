Through and Through

Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon execute the “long line” sequence during a Sunset Parade at Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Lt. Gen. Melvin Carter, Deputy Commandant for Information, and the guest of honor was Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth, Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

