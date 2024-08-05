Through and Through

Marines with “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps conduct a musical sequence during a Sunset Parade at Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Lt. Gen. Melvin Carter, Deputy Commandant for Information, and the guest of honor was Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth, Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 10:49
|Photo ID:
|8575782
|VIRIN:
|240806-M-UM973-1148
|Resolution:
|5931x3956
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
