    SCNG high water evacuation mission during Tropical Storm Debby [Image 3 of 5]

    SCNG high water evacuation mission during Tropical Storm Debby

    NORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1050th Transportation Battalion, 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, preform final vehicle checks before departing on a High Water Evacuation mission in North Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 7, 2024. Soldiers tasked with high water evacuation missions will assist local and state agencies to ensure the safety of communities and the citizens of South Carolina. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 09:08
    Photo ID: 8575560
    VIRIN: 240807-Z-FO188-1004
    Resolution: 5098x3396
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: NORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCNG high water evacuation mission during Tropical Storm Debby [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ana-Grace Catoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    South Carolina National Guard
    North Charleston
    SCNG
    Tropical Storm Debby

