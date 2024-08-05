Koa Moana 24: K-9 Facility Renovations

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Luis Aguirre, a heavy equipment operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and native of Pharr, Texas, installs shade netting for K-9 facility renovations during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Airai, Palau, Aug. 6, 2024. The renovations involved installing netting over the fence and adding shade canopies to provide optimal shade coverage for the K-9 unit. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

