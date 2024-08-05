Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Koa Moana 24: K-9 Facility Renovations [Image 4 of 11]

    Koa Moana 24: K-9 Facility Renovations

    AIRAI, PALAU

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Luis Aguirre, a heavy equipment operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and native of Pharr, Texas, installs shade netting for K-9 facility renovations during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Airai, Palau, Aug. 6, 2024. The renovations involved installing netting over the fence and adding shade canopies to provide optimal shade coverage for the K-9 unit. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 07:51
    Photo ID: 8575485
    VIRIN: 240806-M-ZL739-1148
    Resolution: 6436x4291
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: AIRAI, PW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Koa Moana 24: K-9 Facility Renovations [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Koa Moana 24: K-9 Facility Renovations
    Koa Moana 24: K-9 Facility Renovations
    Koa Moana 24: K-9 Facility Renovations
    Koa Moana 24: K-9 Facility Renovations
    Koa Moana 24: K-9 Facility Renovations
    Koa Moana 24: K-9 Facility Renovations
    Koa Moana 24: K-9 Facility Renovations
    Koa Moana 24: K-9 Facility Renovations
    Koa Moana 24: K-9 Facility Renovations
    Koa Moana 24: K-9 Facility Renovations
    Koa Moana 24: K-9 Facility Renovations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    Koa Moana
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download