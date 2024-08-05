F/A-18s arrive at 332 AEW

A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet lands at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 3, 2024. To maintain maritime security and international freedom of navigation, U.S. Naval Forces Central and Ninth Air Force conduct Maritime Surface Warfare operations to bolster coalition presence and protection of civilian vessels transiting through the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 06:00 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)