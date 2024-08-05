Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Speaks at Hawaii MAC Meeting

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Community Planning Liaison Officer Susie Fong responds to questions during a panel discussion at the bi-annual State of the Indo-Pacific meeting hosted by the Military Affairs Council (MAC), Aug. 6, 2024. The Hawaii MAC advocates and liaisons with military commands to support and emphasize the military’s role and relevance in Hawaii, while identifying potential impacts to the defense industry, Hawaii’s businesses and surrounding communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 05:43
|Photo ID:
|8575388
|VIRIN:
|240806-N-KN989-1057
|Resolution:
|5568x3977
|Size:
|387.87 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
