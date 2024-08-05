Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander Capt. Sam White responds to questions during a panel discussion at the bi-annual State of the Indo-Pacific meeting hosted by the Military Affairs Council (MAC), Aug. 6, 2024. The Hawaii MAC advocates and liaisons with military commands to support and emphasize the military’s role and relevance in Hawaii, while identifying potential impacts to the defense industry, Hawaii’s businesses and surrounding communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 05:43 Photo ID: 8575386 VIRIN: 240806-N-KN989-1043 Resolution: 7410x5293 Size: 784.79 KB Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Speaks at Hawaii MAC Meeting [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.