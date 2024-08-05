Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Speaks at Hawaii MAC Meeting [Image 4 of 8]

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environmental Speaks at Hawaii MAC Meeting

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander Capt. Sam White responds to questions during a panel discussion at the bi-annual State of the Indo-Pacific meeting hosted by the Military Affairs Council (MAC), Aug. 6, 2024. The Hawaii MAC advocates and liaisons with military commands to support and emphasize the military’s role and relevance in Hawaii, while identifying potential impacts to the defense industry, Hawaii’s businesses and surrounding communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    CNIC
    JBPHH
    U.S. Navy
    MAC
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Capt. Sam White

