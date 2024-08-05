Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best seat in the house [Image 1 of 6]

    Best seat in the house

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    A member of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472 lunches under a poncho and out of the rain at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug 6.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 21:43
    Photo ID: 8574850
    VIRIN: 240806-O-HX738-4125
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best seat in the house [Image 6 of 6], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    mwss 472
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    Marine Forces Reserce

