U.S. Coast Guard completes Operation Nasse in Pacific region

U.S. Coat Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnathan Tippy, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jean Collado and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin King conduct maintenance on an engine of a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Super Hercules on the ramp at the Royal New Zealand Air Force Base in Auckland, New Zealand, July 5, 2024.

The U.S. Coast Guard completed participation in Operation Nasse, a three-month operation conducted by Australia, France, New Zealand, and the U.S. to safeguard the invaluable marine resources of Pacific Island nations and the Western Central Pacific Ocean (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Martino)

