Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard completes Operation Nasse in Pacific region [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard completes Operation Nasse in Pacific region

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Super Hercules sits on the ramp of the Royal New Zealand Air Force Base in Auckland, New Zealand, Jul. 9, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard completed participation in Operation Nasse, a three-month operation conducted by Australia, France, New Zealand, and the U.S. to safeguard the invaluable marine resources of Pacific Island nations and the Western Central Pacific Ocean (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Martino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 20:47
    Photo ID: 8574819
    VIRIN: 240709-G-OX937-8675
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 316.14 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard completes Operation Nasse in Pacific region
    U.S. Coast Guard completes Operation Nasse in Pacific region
    U.S. Coast Guard completes Operation Nasse in Pacific region
    U.S. Coast Guard completes Operation Nasse in Pacific region

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    HC-130
    New Zealand
    Hawaii
    Barbers Point
    C-130

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download