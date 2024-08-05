U.S. Coast Guard completes Operation Nasse in Pacific region [Image 2 of 4]
HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES
07.09.2024
Courtesy Photo
U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Junior Grade Nick Fuist and Lt. Cmdr. Keith Arnold , two pilots at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, man the controls of a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Super Hercules in the skies above Auckland, New Zealand, Jul. 9, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard completed participation in Operation Nasse, a three-month operation conducted by Australia, France, New Zealand, and the U.S. to safeguard the invaluable marine resources of Pacific Island nations and the Western Central Pacific Ocean (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Martino)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 20:47
|Photo ID:
|8574805
|VIRIN:
|240709-G-OX937-8676
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|722.35 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
U.S. Coast Guard completes Operation Nasse in Pacific region