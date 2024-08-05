A 9th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainer boards a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, assigned to the 9th Special Operations Squadron,during Northern Strike 24-2, Aug. 4, 2024, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. The MC-130J, from Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, is providing air-to-air refueling capability to the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 20:47 Photo ID: 8574803 VIRIN: 240804-Z-ZH169-1206 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.81 MB Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th Special Operations Squadron MC-130J Commando II operates at Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.