A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, assigned to the 9th Special Operations Squadron, parks during Northern Strike 24-2, Aug. 4, 2024, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. The MC-130J, from Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, is providing air-to-air refueling capability to the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 20:47
|Photo ID:
|8574801
|VIRIN:
|240804-Z-ZH169-1199
|Resolution:
|4965x3310
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th Special Operations Squadron MC-130J Commando II operates at Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.