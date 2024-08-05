Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9th Special Operations Squadron MC-130J Commando II operates at Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 1 of 4]

    9th Special Operations Squadron MC-130J Commando II operates at Northern Strike 24-2

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, assigned to the 9th Special Operations Squadron, taxis during Northern Strike 24-2, Aug. 4, 2024, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. The MC-130J, from Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, is providing air-to-air refueling capability to the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 20:47
    Photo ID: 8574800
    VIRIN: 240804-Z-ZH169-1169
    Resolution: 5868x3912
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Special Operations Squadron MC-130J Commando II operates at Northern Strike 24-2 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9th Special Operations Squadron MC-130J Commando II operates at Northern Strike 24-2
    9th Special Operations Squadron MC-130J Commando II operates at Northern Strike 24-2
    9th Special Operations Squadron MC-130J Commando II operates at Northern Strike 24-2
    9th Special Operations Squadron MC-130J Commando II operates at Northern Strike 24-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    27th Special Operations Wing
    27th Special Operations Group
    NS242
    Northern Strike 24-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download