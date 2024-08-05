U.S. Coast Guard completes Operation Nasse in Pacific region

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Martino, an Aviation Maintenance Technician at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, stands on the right horizontal stabilizer of a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Super Hercules on the ramp of the Royal New Zealand Air Force Base in Auckland, New Zealand, July 12, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard completed participation in Operation Nasse, a three-month operation conducted by Australia, France, New Zealand, and the U.S. to safeguard the invaluable marine resources of Pacific Island nations and the Western Central Pacific Ocean (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jean Collado)

