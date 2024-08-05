Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Army National Guard Activates 124th Engineer Company to Clear Roads Ahead of Tropical Storm Debby [Image 6 of 8]

    South Carolina Army National Guard Activates 124th Engineer Company to Clear Roads Ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

    SALUDA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Turner Horton 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Approximately 15 South Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 124th Engineer Company, under the 122nd Engineer Battalion and the 117th Engineer Brigade of the South Carolina Army National Guard, reported to Saluda, South Carolina in preparation for Tropical Storm Debby. The Soldiers were activated for State Active Duty and are deploying to Bluffton, SC, to execute a critical mission of clearing road and path obstructions. The deployment includes LMTVs, wreckers, generators, extra fuel, and essential supplies such as water and food to ensure operational effectiveness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Turner Horton)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 19:22
    Photo ID: 8574707
    VIRIN: 240806-A-KR114-1002
    Resolution: 5738x3864
    Size: 12.58 MB
    Location: SALUDA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, South Carolina Army National Guard Activates 124th Engineer Company to Clear Roads Ahead of Tropical Storm Debby [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Turner Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Carolina
    SC
    South Carolina National Guard
    Bluffton
    Tropical Storm Debby
    124th Engineer Company

